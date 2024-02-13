SWS Partners Takes $2.27 Million Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 120,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after buying an additional 964,143 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,346,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 293,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 244,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,051,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 242,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,995.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 233,543 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

PFFD traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $19.90. 323,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,340. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

