Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Lowered by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $146.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $177.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

