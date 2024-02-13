Team Hewins LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. Home Depot accounts for about 0.5% of Team Hewins LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.79.

NYSE:HD traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $358.74. 1,423,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $368.72. The company has a market capitalization of $357.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

