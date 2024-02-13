Team Hewins LLC Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 835.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 8.5% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 73,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $276.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,420. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.99 and its 200 day moving average is $249.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $279.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,472 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,420. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Get Our Latest Report on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.