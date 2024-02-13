TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 123,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

