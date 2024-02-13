Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tecnoglass worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGLS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Tecnoglass Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

About Tecnoglass

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.