Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Stock Holdings Boosted by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,203,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,606 shares during the quarter. Templeton Dragon Fund comprises about 9.1% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 36.10% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $104,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TDF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. 8,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,079. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

