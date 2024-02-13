Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.09.

Teradata Stock Down 23.4 %

Shares of TDC stock traded down $11.41 on Tuesday, hitting $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 350,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 162,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 96,698 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Teradata by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 83,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 64,664 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

