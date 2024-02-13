Tether Gold (XAUT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $96.70 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for about $1,995.90 or 0.04104441 BTC on exchanges. Tether Gold has a market cap of $96.70 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is gold.tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (XAUT) is a digital token representing ownership of one troy fine ounce of physical gold on a specific gold bar. It is a stablecoin tied to the value of gold, created by Tether, the company behind USDT. Tether aims to facilitate the use of fiat currencies digitally by creating tokens pegged to different assets. Tether Gold provides the stability of gold and the flexibility of cryptocurrency, allowing users to own gold without storage costs or handling inconveniences. XAUT can be used as a stable value store, means of transaction, and proof of digital gold ownership. It can be transferred to any on-chain address and diversifies a digital asset portfolio. Tether Gold is a project of Tether Ltd., founded by Reeve Collins, Craig Sellars, and Brock Pierce, part of the Tether Holdings Limited group.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.