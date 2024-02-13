Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $136.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.92. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $233.74.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

