Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,424 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $173.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $181.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

