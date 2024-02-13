The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE BA opened at $206.78 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
