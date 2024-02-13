The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target to $17.00

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of MWA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. 483,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $83,155.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,525.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.