The Goldman Sachs Group Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $19.50

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,579,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.