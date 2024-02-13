Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $159.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $142.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $154.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day moving average is $135.15. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $159.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,752,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,317,000 after purchasing an additional 884,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

