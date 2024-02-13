Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Given New C$222.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$211.00 to C$222.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRI. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$180.11.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$207.94 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$159.25 and a 52 week high of C$214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$196.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$182.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. Also, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396. Corporate insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

