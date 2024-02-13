Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 555 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE STZ opened at $247.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.13. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

