Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after buying an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 866,039 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 33.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 785,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after buying an additional 781,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Shares of SBSW opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

