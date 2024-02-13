Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $13.58 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,650 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,292,000 after buying an additional 435,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,343,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $255.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $269.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

