Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

