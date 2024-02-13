Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 108,621 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,803,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 45,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 189,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 21,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $79.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

