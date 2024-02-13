Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 489 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

