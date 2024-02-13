Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 10,000 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in Albemarle by 60.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $293.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day moving average is $150.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.16.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

