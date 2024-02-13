Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,102 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $1,609,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $656.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $662.83.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

