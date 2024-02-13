Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.29% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,315,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,784,000 after buying an additional 7,569,714 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,566,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,997,000 after buying an additional 7,117,182 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,292,000 after buying an additional 5,110,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,002,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,024,000 after buying an additional 273,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,242,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,171,000 after buying an additional 2,155,883 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

