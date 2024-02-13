Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 31.0% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 67,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 14,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $183.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $167.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

