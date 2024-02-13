Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,195 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

NYSE:D opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.