Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Position Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.44 and a 1-year high of $105.91. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.68.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.