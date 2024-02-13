TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $1,285.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,180.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,094.07.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,109.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,034.06 and its 200 day moving average is $937.44. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,155.24.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,419 shares of company stock worth $150,261,322. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

