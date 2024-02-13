TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Needham & Company LLC

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,970. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

