TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Gap Up to $70.60

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.60, but opened at $73.50. TransUnion shares last traded at $73.94, with a volume of 780,934 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

TransUnion Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.14.

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,024,000 after buying an additional 5,981,271 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,620,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $160,608,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after buying an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

