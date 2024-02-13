Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.83.

Trimble stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. Trimble has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,764 shares of company stock worth $328,823. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

