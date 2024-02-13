Truist Financial Increases Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Price Target to $60.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $43.35 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,730.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

