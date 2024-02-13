Truist Financial Increases Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $29.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOCS. Barclays initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.10.

DOCS opened at $30.46 on Friday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Doximity by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Doximity by 325.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 417.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 716,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

