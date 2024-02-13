Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $40.61

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.61, but opened at $37.08. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $35.49, with a volume of 503,838 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

