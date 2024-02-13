UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 215,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on UFPT shares. StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp began coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UFPT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,022,835.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,325 shares of company stock worth $4,368,737. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,159. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.77. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $103.64 and a 52 week high of $205.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.75 and its 200-day moving average is $165.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.