Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Ultimate Products Stock Performance

LON ULTP opened at GBX 143.62 ($1.81) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 150.08. Ultimate Products has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.15).

Get Ultimate Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ultimate Products

In other news, insider Chris Dent bought 14,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £21,204.80 ($26,780.50). 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ultimate Products

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.