Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2024

Unilever PLC (NYSE:ULGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the January 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Report on UL

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.