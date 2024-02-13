Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Update

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the January 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Unilever Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

