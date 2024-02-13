Unite Group (LON:UTG) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,155 ($14.59) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,052 ($13.29) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.01) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,099.57 ($13.89).

Get Unite Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UTG

Unite Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,008 ($12.73) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,874.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,019.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 959.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 834.28 ($10.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,069 ($13.50).

In other news, insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE bought 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.12) per share, for a total transaction of £268.80 ($339.48). Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Unite Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.