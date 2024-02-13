Upexi (UPXI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Upexi had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter.

Shares of UPXI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. Upexi has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

In other Upexi news, CEO Allan Marshall bought 90,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $84,600.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,754,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,073.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,023. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPXI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upexi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upexi in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Upexi in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upexi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

