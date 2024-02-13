USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,751 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,973 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 80,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 609,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,418. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

