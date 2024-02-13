USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,281 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 6.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.1 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.43. 25,983,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,043,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $411.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.76. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $439.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

