USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,588 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,625,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,037,919. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

