USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,086 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.88. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

