USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.9% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.46. 202,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,720. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $45.70.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.