USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $324.94. 475,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,173. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $330.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

