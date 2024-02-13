USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.61% of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 527.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF alerts:

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Stock Performance

NURE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,628 shares. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 million, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.