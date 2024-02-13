USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. 975,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,429. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $34.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.