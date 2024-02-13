USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after buying an additional 32,585 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

