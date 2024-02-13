USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 202 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $156.12. 1,780,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,882,614. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.89. The stock has a market cap of $367.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

